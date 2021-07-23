Flood Advisory issued for Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colquitt The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Colquitt County in south central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moultrie, Riverside, Moultrie Municipal A/P, South Moultrie, Autreyville and Murphy. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.