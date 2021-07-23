Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Nankoweap Creek and Bright Angel Creek drainages northeast of Bright Angel Point at the Grand Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bright Angel Point, Grand Canyon National Park and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following streams and drainages South Canyon, West Fork Carbon Creek, Nankoweap Creek, Bright Angel Creek, Unkar Creek, Sixtymile Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE