“Killers of the Flower Moon” Granddaughter Shares Complex Connection with Osage Murders

When cast and crew from Killers of the Flower Moon came to Pawhuska to film, it seemed everyone in Tulsa had their own story to tell. There were Leonardo DiCaprio sightings, friends who were cast as extras, business owners who saw a boon from the traffic and attention. Those brushes with fame were part of the fun and part of the hype surrounding the Martin Scorsese-directed film based on the popular 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon.