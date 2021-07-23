TEENAGER & GRANDMOTHER THANK FIRST RESPONDERS WHO HELPED SAVE HIS LIFE

Just two months ago, Sharon Scruggs called 911 in a panic. Her grandson, 17-year-old Logan Dillard, was carrying a metal pole when it came too close to a power line, and he was electrocuted. He went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing, but Ms. Scruggs knew exactly what to do. She called 911 and began CPR on the teenager, listening to instructions from MCHD 911 dispatcher Shirley Alfaro. As firefighters and paramedics arrived, they snapped into action – taking over CPR and administering ALS (advanced life-saving) interventions to re-start his heart.