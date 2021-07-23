Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous agenda items during its recent meeting.

Several personnel matters were approved for summer programs and the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the newly created job description for the Director of Operations and Transportation as submitted, and approved William Ellis for the position on a three year contract from Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024.

The board approved to hire the following as substitute cooks for the 2021 summer feeding program, to be used on an as-needed basis, pending completion of all administrative requirements, and retroactive to June 1, 2021: Debbie Cundiff, Shelby Davis, Shane Donohue, Aaron Oliphant, Paula Roush, Nate Sisson, Jayson Tillis.

Marie Pierce was approved as a Personal Assistant, retroactive to June 21-July 2, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board accepted the resignation of Samantha Carroll as the ninth grade ELA teach and high school newspaper advisor.

The board approved to rehire the following personnel under the 21st Century Grant for the After-School Program on a one-year contract effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Emily Hill, Site Coordinator at Meigs Elementary; Amy Cremeans, Service Coordinator at Meigs Elementary and Middle School; Chelsea Barnes, Site Coordinator at Meigs Middle School.

Scott Cooper was hired as an intervention specialist at Meigs High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved compensation for building principals through extended learning ESSER funding for supervision of summer school for days in session.

Scott Powell was approved as a volunteer assistant middle school football coach for the 2021 season.

In other business, the board,

Approved the ratification of a new Negotiated Agreement between Meigs Local School District Board of Education and the Meigs Local Teachers’ Association, effective dates July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024;

Approved OHSAA tournament Manager stipend for Kevin Musser and Aaron Oliphant from the 2021 OHSAA District Track meet held at Meigs High School. Funds for this stipend were covered by the Southeast District Athletic Board (SEDAB);

Approved to amend the purchase service agreement with Kimberly Hale. This is contract work for speech services;

Approved the purchase of a 14 X 32 High Barn Style Garage from 5 STAR BUILDINGS per recommendation by Bill Ellis and Kevin Musser for Track and Field Equipment storage;

Approved the administrative and exempt salary schedules for FY 2022 as presented. These salary schedules will be effective July 1, 2021;

Accepted the FY 22 Early Childhood Education Grant and establish Fund;

Approved the purchase of an 18 X 24 carport (12 gage metal) at Meigs Middle School from 5 Star Structures;

Approved the budget and purpose statements as presented for student activity accounts for the 2021-2022 school year;

Approved the minutes of the June 30, regular meeting as submitted;

Approved the financial report for the month of June 2021 as submitted;

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of June 2021;

Approved the High School Parent/Student Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year as submitted by Travis Abbott, High School Principal;

Approved to re-enter into a participation agreement with the Jefferson County Educational Service Center for Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;

Approved to pass a resolution for the use of “blizzard bags” as an alternative make-up of calamity days pursuant to ORC 3313.482;

Set Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Central Office, at 6:30 p.m. for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.