Laurie Hernandez Weighs in on Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe If Given the Opportunity (Exclusive)
Laurie Hernandez may be an Olympic medalist, but don't put it past her to be one of Marvel's next superheroes! While she may be a superhero in her fans' eyes when it comes to being a pro at gymnastics, acting in Hollywood is not far out of her reach as being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a dream for the 21-year-old. Following a share on social media where she thanks Marvel for its leotard inspiration from a number of MCU heroes, Hernandez told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that she would absolutely partake in being in a Marvel film if given the opportunity.popculture.com
Comments / 0