Laurie Hernandez Weighs in on Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe If Given the Opportunity (Exclusive)

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurie Hernandez may be an Olympic medalist, but don't put it past her to be one of Marvel's next superheroes! While she may be a superhero in her fans' eyes when it comes to being a pro at gymnastics, acting in Hollywood is not far out of her reach as being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a dream for the 21-year-old. Following a share on social media where she thanks Marvel for its leotard inspiration from a number of MCU heroes, Hernandez told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that she would absolutely partake in being in a Marvel film if given the opportunity.

