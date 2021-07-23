Cancel
All the ways to smoke weed and which methods are least harmful

By Lia Tabackman
Joints are the most popular way to smoke marijuana.

guruXOOX/Getty Images

  • If it's your first time smoking weed, it can be difficult to decide which method is best for you.
  • Common ways to smoke marijuana include joints, blunts, bongs, and pipes.
  • Healthier alternatives to smoking weed include vaping, edibles, and tinctures.
  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

From joints and pipes to blunts and bongs, smoking is the most common way people consume marijuana.

While getting high can be a therapeutic and fun recreational experience, you should know that like cigarette smoke, marijuana smoke contains irritating chemicals and tar associated with respiratory problems .

Important: Marijuana use is illegal in some US states. Therefore, it's important that you know the laws surrounding marijuana use for your location before trying any of the smoking methods listed below.

If you're new to the world of smoking weed, you might find yourself feeling a bit overwhelmed with options and curious about the pros and cons of each method. Here's what you need to know.

1. Joints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40x06L_0b64KTjD00
Joints are made with rolling paper and smoked like a cigarette.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Sometimes called marijuana cigarettes, joints are one of the most popular ways that people smoke weed .

They're made from packing marijuana into a rolling paper "typically made of hemp, rice, or paper," says Stacia Woodcock , PharmD, Clinical Cannabis Pharmacist and Dispensary Manager for Curaleaf . You can also choose to add a filter to prevent burning your fingers while smoking.

To roll and smoke a joint :

  1. Break down marijuana using an herb grinder or your fingers. Remove any seeds or stems.
  2. If you want to use a filter, cut out a small piece of thin cardboard (you need it to fit into your paper when rolled) and fold it "accordion-style" into a tip.
  3. While holding the rolling paper lengthwise, "hot dog style," fill it with the crushed weed, placing your filter on either end.
  4. Pinch the filled paper between your fingertips and roll into a cone or tube shape.
  5. Light the end of the joint and inhale from the filter.

Keep in mind that many commercially available rolling papers - particularly those labeled as fast-burning, bleached, or flavored - contain harmful pollutants and chemicals , which could damage your lungs. Therefore, opting for rolling papers that are unbleached, unflavored, and unrefined may lessen your chances of exposure. And if you're really worried about chemical exposure, consider using a paper-free smoking method, like a bong or pipe.

2. Blunts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqeoN_0b64KTjD00
Blunts are rolled similarly to joints.

secret agent mike/Getty Images

Blunts are typically larger and last longer than a joint, but they're made in a similar fashion. The difference is that blunts are made from a blunt or cigar wrap as opposed to rolling paper.

Blunt wraps are made of tobacco leaves which means they contain nicotine. According to a 2010 study , the nicotine in blunts caused a greater build-up of carbon monoxide, a toxic chemical, in the study subjects' blood, leading to side effects like nausea, dizziness, and headaches.

To roll and smoke a blunt :

  1. Break down marijuana using an herb grinder or your fingers. Remove any seeds or stems.
  2. Use a blade to slice open the cigar or blunt lengthwise. Or if using a blunt wrap, unroll the wrap with your fingers.
  3. If necessary, empty the tobacco from the middle of the cigar or blunt.
  4. Moisten the wrap by dipping your fingers in a bit of water.
  5. Fill the wrap with marijuana.
  6. Pinch the wrap between your fingers, rolling and tucking to form a tube shape.
  7. Use a lighter or match to light one end.

3. Pipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR1Zr_0b64KTjD00
Make sure to pack bowls lightly so there's still air pockets throughout the weed.

Stefan Malloch/Getty Images

Marijuana pipes, also referred to as spoons or bowls, are one of the simplest ways to smoke.

Pipes consist of a hollow bowl, a "stem," and a mouthpiece through which you inhale. Some pipes also have a carb hole - a small hole next to the bowl that you cover and uncover with your finger while inhaling in order to clear the pipe of smoke.

To smoke from a pipe:

  1. Break down marijuana using an herb grinder or your fingers. Remove any seeds or stems.
  2. Loosely pack the bowl about halfway with crushed marijuana. Make sure not to pack the bowl too tightly or it might be hard to take a hit.
  3. Light the bowl with a lighter or match and inhale from the mouthpiece.
  4. If the bowl has a carb, cover it with your finger as you light it and first inhale. This will cause the smoke to build up in the pipe. After that, lift your finger off the carb to "clear" the pipe and inhale the smoke into your lungs.

Quick tip: If you're sharing a pipe with multiple people and want to minimize the spread of germs and bacteria, you can clean the mouthpiece with rubbing alcohol before each use. While this may be a tedious task, it can protect you from infectious disease.

4. Bong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjpHc_0b64KTjD00
Bongs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Christine Nanji/Getty Images

Bongs, also referred to as water pipes, are smoking devices that use water to cool and filter smoke . Because the smoke is cooled, people tend to take larger hits and produce more smoke than when using joints, blunts, or bowls.

Bongs consist of a bowl as well as a cylinder glass piece called a "downstem." When you hit a bong, smoke travels down the downstem and is filtered through water before traveling up the bong's neck to the mouthpiece.

While some users believe bongs are the healthiest smoking method, " they may not be all that effective at reducing toxins," says Nicolas Schlienz , PhD, Research Director at Cannabis Education organization Realm of Caring .

To smoke from a bong :

  1. Pour water into the water chamber to submerge the bottom of the downstem.
  2. Break down marijuana using an herb grinder or your fingers. Remove any seeds or stems.
  3. Lightly pack the bowl about halfway with marijuana.
  4. Put your mouth on the mouthpiece, then use a lighter or match to light the bowl as you suck in in with your lungs.
  5. When the chamber is filled with smoke, slide the bowl out of the downstem and inhale to clear the smoke.

Alternatives to smoking weed

  • Vaping : Vaping involves heating marijuana flower or concentrate to a high temperature in order to convert it to vapor. "If inhaling cannabis is the chosen method, then vaping is a great alternative to smoking," Woodcock says. "It doesn't produce harmful hydrocarbons (harmful chemicals produced when you smoke) and is gentler on the lungs." However, be sure to buy from reputable dispensaries to avoid harmful ingredients.
  • Edibles : Edibles in the form of cannabis-infused foods, candies, oils, and tinctures are a smoke-free way to enjoy weed. However, keep in mind that edibles take longer to kick in and the effects last longer ( 4-6 hours ) than smoking.
  • Topicals : Topical marijuana extracts are applied to and absorbed through your skin. They come in various forms including lotions, creams, balms, patches, and oils.

Insider's takeaway

While weed has plenty of benefits to offer, doctors agree any form of smoking can irritate your throat and lungs.

"Individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions may consider consuming cannabis orally (via edibles or tinctures) to reduce the potential for experiencing adverse health effects," Schlienz says.

Everything you need to know about THC including 4 health benefits, potential risks, and how long it stays in your system Science-backed health benefits of CBD and how to use it safely and effectively What are weed tinctures? The complete guide on how to make cannabis tinctures and consume them safely What's the difference between CBD and THC? Understanding their health benefits and side effects Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Community Policy