Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Couple Charged With Child Abuse

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville man and woman were arrested on a warrant for criminal abuse on North Iris Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during July 13th and 14th 25-year-old Jessica Maddux hit a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old with a wooden spoon causing severe bruising to each child. Maddux’s boyfriend 26-year-old Donnie Freeman was also arrested after he reportedly hit the children with his hand causing serious physical injury.

www.wkdzradio.com

