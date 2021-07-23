Hopkinsville Couple Charged With Child Abuse
A Hopkinsville man and woman were arrested on a warrant for criminal abuse on North Iris Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during July 13th and 14th 25-year-old Jessica Maddux hit a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old with a wooden spoon causing severe bruising to each child. Maddux’s boyfriend 26-year-old Donnie Freeman was also arrested after he reportedly hit the children with his hand causing serious physical injury.www.wkdzradio.com
Comments / 0