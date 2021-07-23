Hundreds of Team USA athletes sang happy birthday to Kevin Durant at the Olympics even though his birthday is still 2 months away

Kevin Durant. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hundreds of Team USA athletes gathered at Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Members of the men's basketball team convinced the group to sing happy birthday to Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar was born in September, so his birthday is still two months away.

The USA Men's Basketball team dunked on its biggest star at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday night.

And, somehow, the players recruited hundreds of athletes representing the United States at the games to participate in their hijinks.

Kevin Durant. AP Photo/John Locher

As Team USA prepared to march in the parade of nations at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, word spread that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was celebrating a birthday. As the athletes lined up to begin their procession into the arena, the basketball players orchestrated a group rendition of "Happy Birthday."

It was a kind gesture from Durant's teammates - or it would have been, had Friday been his birthday.

Kevin Durant of Team USA. Getty/Ethan Miller

It's not even close. Born on September 29, 1988, Durant still has more than two months to go before he turns 33.

Durant hardly reacted - aside from delivering a death glare to teammate JaVale McGee - as the crowd sang in his honor. Check out the clip of the hilarious scene below: