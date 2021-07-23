Cape Ann Animal Aid Pet of the Week: Winni

Taylor is a 1-year-old, medium-sized, brown and cream shepherd and Siberian Husky mix. Taylor is a beautiful young and active gal with spunk. She makes great eye contact with whoever she is with and always checks in to see if she is doing what you want. Taylor is active, playful and will make an excellent hiking companion once she gets settled in and you develop a strong relationship. She enjoys the thrill of an adventure and can get overly excited if there is too much activity happening all at once. She is looking for a home with a fenced yard,and no cats or small dogs. Taylor knows the command sit and down and is already house trained. She has been working hard on her leash and obedience skills,and is looking for an active owner to continue her training.