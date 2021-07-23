Cancel
Cape Ann Animal Aid Pet of the Week: Winni

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoft and sweet, my name is Winni. Sadly my owner passed away and with no one able to care for me long term I find myself in the shelter searching for a home. I can be a reserved girl but if my humans are confident and not the coddling type I follow their lead. I really love playing with other friendly pooches. The puppies here make my tail wag extra hard! I would really benefit from another outgoing dog in the home. Having a canine buddy boosts my confidence and helps me feel like the world is a safer place.

