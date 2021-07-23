1664 N Maxwell St McPherson

Opportunities like this do not present themselves often!! A coveted custom, all-brick stunner featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in ThePreakness of Wilson Estates. With almost 5,000 sqft of finished living area, this ranch offers everything your family could want as well as the perfect landscape for entertaining and relaxing! Viewing the property from the street, you're going to fall in love with its architectural touches like front columns and sideload entry garage. Inside, you'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, formal and informal dining, crown molding, and more! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into an inviting foyer overlooking the formal living room and grand staircase. Passing through the foyer, you're welcomed into a grand formal dining area with large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Toward the southern half of the main floor, the family will love gathering in the spacious open kitchen, hearthroom anchored by a stately gas fireplace and informal dining with adjacent covered deck access. The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel, oversized island with sink, and walk-in pantry. The northern side of the main floor leads to the first of the three main floor bedrooms, full hall bathroom, plus a main floor office with built-n deck. In the master suite, oversized would be an understatement! This master is an enormous 35'x21' with a deluxe en suite bathroom with gigantic walk-in closet with built-ins. Downstairs, the walkout basement features a huge rec / family room with wet bar and second gas fireplace, a full bathroom, 2 more spacious bedrooms, plus a second informal dining/gathering space, a game room and plenty of storage. Extend your living space to the well-manicured yard measuring at 3/4th of an acre and equipped with a full sprinkler system. To the covered deck, find the perfect place for relaxing during your morning coffee or evening cocktail. With its fabulous layout and multitude of custom features, this home is completely move-in ready. There is plenty of space to enjoy both the interior and exterior and, if you're not completely convinced yet, this home has a 3-car side-load garage and sits on a corner lot nestled in a culdesac in one of the best locations in East Wichita! Easy walk to Bradley Fair for a great dinner or shopping, quick access to K96, plus immediate access to the Red Bud Trail is just around the corner. Don't miss your chance at this amazing opportunity; this home surely will not last! Schedule your showing today!