1664 N Maxwell St McPherson

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreat yourself to a beautiful getaway, right outside of town. This nearly three acre tree studded lot provides privacy for you, and shelter for abundant wildlife. A large building site has been brought out of the surrounding flood plain. The back portion of the property is wooded and has a small pond site. All of the work has been done – now it’s up to you to build your dream home! Contact Lori Vontz, 620-242-8872 and check out this hidden gem.

7804 N 167th St

Welcome to Faith Builders, the McKinley. This 1.5 story plan has an open concept, complete with engineered wood floors through out the great room, dining area and into the gourmet chef kitchen, which features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island with shiplap back and oversized quartz countertops & large pantry. Entry through the garage offers a walkthrough mud/laundry with a sink, bench and closet. You will find a spacious primary suite with a primary bathroom with double sinks, quartz countertops, tiled shower and tub. Great room has a beautiful, tiled fireplace and walks out to covered patio. Office with built-ins to round off the main floor. Three more bedrooms on 2nd floor with a Jack/Jill bathroom, a private bathroom for the 4th bedroom, loft area, bonus room and laundry area. Exterior features include a large front porch, sprinkler system, three car garage, and full sod.
921 N Clara St

Orchard Park and it's Water Park is in eyesight of your front yard with over a third acre lot, have your own park in the back yard. Relax on the enormous covered deck as the sun sets through the mature trees. Inside is freshly painted throughout, and brand new carpet insures you are moving into a safe and inviting environment. The Bath has been upgraded with attractive tile and accent inlay and every bedroom sports a ceiling fan with lighting. This home is great for young families or empty nesters alike. Plenty of room to put in a garden, or a pool or both. Easy to show and this will not last long. Middle schoolers walk to Hadley on the other side of Orchard Park. Big Shed in the back yard has a concrete floor and great for storage and extra storage. Also a former or potential chicken coop!!
1815 N Clayton St

Welcome home to this cute, 3 bedroom bi-level located in the desirable Indian Hills area. All bedrooms are conveniently located together on the upper level with a full bathroom. The master bedroom includes an attached half bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen opens into the dining and living areas with a corner eating bar. The lower level features a spacious family room and laundry room with additional half bath. Large, fenced backyard with a 16' x 16' storage shed and wooden deck. New A/C installed July 2019, new range/oven Dec. 2020. Conveniently located near parks, the river and shopping. This home has great potential for future owners. Room for improvement, but priced accordingly. Please note that the irrigation well is not operational.
1848 N PADDOCK GREEN ST

Opportunities like this do not present themselves often!! A coveted custom, all-brick stunner featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in ThePreakness of Wilson Estates. With almost 5,000 sqft of finished living area, this ranch offers everything your family could want as well as the perfect landscape for entertaining and relaxing! Viewing the property from the street, you're going to fall in love with its architectural touches like front columns and sideload entry garage. Inside, you'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, formal and informal dining, crown molding, and more! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into an inviting foyer overlooking the formal living room and grand staircase. Passing through the foyer, you're welcomed into a grand formal dining area with large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Toward the southern half of the main floor, the family will love gathering in the spacious open kitchen, hearthroom anchored by a stately gas fireplace and informal dining with adjacent covered deck access. The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel, oversized island with sink, and walk-in pantry. The northern side of the main floor leads to the first of the three main floor bedrooms, full hall bathroom, plus a main floor office with built-n deck. In the master suite, oversized would be an understatement! This master is an enormous 35'x21' with a deluxe en suite bathroom with gigantic walk-in closet with built-ins. Downstairs, the walkout basement features a huge rec / family room with wet bar and second gas fireplace, a full bathroom, 2 more spacious bedrooms, plus a second informal dining/gathering space, a game room and plenty of storage. Extend your living space to the well-manicured yard measuring at 3/4th of an acre and equipped with a full sprinkler system. To the covered deck, find the perfect place for relaxing during your morning coffee or evening cocktail. With its fabulous layout and multitude of custom features, this home is completely move-in ready. There is plenty of space to enjoy both the interior and exterior and, if you're not completely convinced yet, this home has a 3-car side-load garage and sits on a corner lot nestled in a culdesac in one of the best locations in East Wichita! Easy walk to Bradley Fair for a great dinner or shopping, quick access to K96, plus immediate access to the Red Bud Trail is just around the corner. Don't miss your chance at this amazing opportunity; this home surely will not last! Schedule your showing today!
728 N 162 St

This stately 2 story in classic Barrington Park has been tastefully updated and maintained. Great main floor complete with 2 story entryway, formal dining and private, tucked away office w/ fireplace, sunken family room, sun room, and completely updated kitchen with new soft close cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and more. Bedroom level has oversized primary suite with remodeled bathroom, and loads of natural light. 3 more bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms both which have been remodeled. Basement is built for entertaining w/ rec room area, bar, and walk out to the massive private backyard. New roof, new paint, tile, carpet are just a few of the updates. Walking distance to neighborhood school, park, tennis courts, walking trail and easy location close to major corridors like Dodge Street.
3706 N Ridge Port St

Lovely family home featuring 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 car garage, vaulted ceilings, upgraded light fixtures, wet bar, covered deck, well, sprinkler system, sodded & landscaped yard, plus safe room in basement. Convenient to shopping, dinning and great schools in the desirable Ridge Port neighborhood. Less than $600 left on special taxes!
2630 N Davin St

The kitchen you have been looking for under 300K! Sip your tea while sitting on the covered deck overlooking the waterfront back yard with access. Beautiful landscaping overlooking the neighborhood lake accent this lovely home with amenities found in upper end homes. Two bedrooms up and two bedrooms down expand space in just the right places. Large kitchen, living room and master bath and closet add all the comforts of a life well lived. Lower level family room is large enough to add a bar area. Although not a cul-de-sac, The circular drive of North Garnett in Firethorne offers a small area with one entrance in and out. Great for families, neighbor get-togethers, etc. Stunning view and quiet living make this house a home to love and a lifestyle to embrace.
653 N Battin St

Newly remodeled! All new paint, countertops, new bathtub/shower, new luxury vinyl throughout home giving it a move-in ready environment. Vinyl siding makes for easy care and the large yard offers possibilities for the buyer!. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect...
300 N Longview St.

TALK ABOUT A RARE FIND! Check out this completely renovated, historical home in the heart of Downtown Kilgore - this property was originally built in 1931 but was completely renovated in 2013 and includes spray foam insultation, beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen, and gorgeous wood plank floors throughout. Upon entering, you are greeted with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light (windows are updated and feature large wooden shutters). Currently zoned as Light Manufacturing, this would be a great office or retail location. The building features some "hidden gems" throughout including electrical plugs in the floors, a full bathroom downstairs and fabulous front and back porches. There are 2 office/bedrooms, a large laundry area and a full bathroom as well an additional half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is a large open area with 2 attic accesses/storage areas. Brand new central AC was just installed, and other upgrades to this property make it energy efficient for low bills. Rezoning to residential use is a possibility, please contact listing agent for additional information. What are you waiting for? Call today to schedule your appointment to view this phenomenal property!
1907 N 21st St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

Sweet home! Covered front porch welcomes you home and it’s also a great outdoor space to unwind. Once you enter through the new screened door the home is so cozy and comfortable. As you walk through the sunny living room into the dining room that has a wonderful built-in buffet. The dining room also has new flooring. As you make your way up the stairs there are 3 nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space and full bath. There is also a 3/4 bath in the basement that is also home to the washer/dryer. Good storage in basement. You walk through the fenced in backyard to get to the newly roofed 2 1/2 car garage. Alley entrance to garage. New light fixtures and register vent covers on the main level. Schedule your showing soon, don’t miss your opportunity to own this sweet home!
1015 N Pine St

Welcome Home to Opportunity at 1015 N Pine! Come take a tour of this two bedroom, two bathroom bungalow that features a finished basement with three additional bonus rooms that can easily be made into official bedrooms by the new owners adding instant equity by making this a five bedroom home. The basement also features the second full bathroom, laundry, and additional living room. Upstairs features a large living room with an abundance of natural light throughout, semi-formal dining area adjacent to the living room with an additional eat-in space in the kitchen. Out back features a large stone patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing, newer storage shed, and a privacy fence surrounding the low maintenance yard. The single car attached garage has plenty of room to tinker around and is conveniently located next to the alley. Schedule your private tour today to see how you can customize this home and make it your own!
3952 N Edgemoor St

Nice 4 bedroom home in Bel Aire. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, wood laminate floors in the living room, main floor laundry. Baths have been updated, new carpet, fresh paint. Fenced yard, wood deck and 2 car garage. This information...
4208 W 10th St N

Welcome home! This charmer is within walking distance to Hadley Middle School. Beautiful mature trees in the neighborhood provide plenty of shade for you to enjoy as you sit on your covered front porch. Walk into the cozy living room and notice the beautiful hardwood floors as you make your way to the dining area and updated kitchen. All the kitchen appliances stay! Down the hall you'll find the main bath and the 3 upstairs bedrooms. The master has a hollywood half bath that you can access from the master or the kitchen hall. In the basement you'll find a large family room, and the 4th bedroom as well as a non-conforming finished area that would make a great office, exercise room, playroom etc. The laundry area is also downstairs adjacent to a nice finished area that is great for storage, or could be turned into useable space as well. In the fenced backyard you can enjoy a relaxing evening around the firepit! There is also a storage shed that stays with the property. Also, note that the HVAC is only 18 months old, and the electrical panel was replaced in November of 2020! Don't miss this one!
Cheryl A. Cordell acquires 201 N. Moore St., McLean

On July 22, Cheryl A. Cordell purchased a property at 201 N. Moore St., McLean from Kenneth W. Boswell for $12,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2018 was $407.80. This is 3.4% of the sale price of the home. So far in July 2021, four properties sold...
14435 E 9TH ST N

Great 3 bedroom home sits on an amazingly landscaped lot with a circle drive backing south to a tree line. Main floor boasts: beautiful library with French doors & tons of built-in bookcases, formal living room with a 2-way fireplace, beamed ceiling, built-ins, wood floors & tons of windows, dining room that overlooks the backyard, large kitchen/hearth with see-thru fireplace to living room, butcher block center island, Viking gas range, range hood, Hickory cabinets, walk-pantry, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator & wood floors. The master bedroom is unusually large and features a door to the covered deck and it's own private bath. The master bath is bright and cheery with deep whirlpool bath, his/her sinks, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. A HUGE laundry room divides both main floor bedrooms for convenience and features a desk area too! An additional large bedroom with full hall bath, power bath and a drop zone from the oversized garage are also on the main level. Other great features include: tile roof, Hardi plank siding, transom windows & surround sound speakers. The large basement has plenty of entertaining space with a large rec room with a dry bar. A bedroom connected by a full bath, powder bath, wrapping room with a cedar closet, huge office & plenty of storage complete the lower level. This one owner home definitely shows pride of ownership! The partially covered composite deck overlooks the large backyard with so many wonderful trees. Make this wonderful home yours today...enjoy a great neighborhood in Andover schools!
15202 N. 40th St.

A Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom available ! - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of living,. Unit...
5113 N Delaware St

You won't want to miss this custom home situated on a lake lot. Walk into you open concept, split bedroom floorplan with kitchen island, fireplace, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, mud room, walk-in master closet, and much more. Enjoy your evenings on the coved deck, overlooking the pond. High efficiency HVAC system and tankless water heater, will help keep your utilities affordable. Sod, Sprinkler system with well, complete this package.
2023 N Pintail St

Check out this home! Maize schools, water lot, in ground pool! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home checks all the boxes for buyers wants and needs. The main level features updated kitchen open to large living area with hardwood floors and main floor laundry. Master bath has been remodeled with custom tiled shower. The basement features large living area with fireplace, new laminate wood floors, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom, and a true walkout! The outside space of this home is a show stopper! Enjoy entertaining around the pool on the large patio area, cozy nights spent around the firepit under the pergola, or brand new, oversized custom deck with a million dollar view overlooking the water. Schedule your showing today!
1602 N 28th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Newly renovated two story house in Richmond's growing North Church Hill area! Tons of renovation projects on this street! This house boasts a brand new interior, featuring new floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. and updated bathrooms throughout. The upstairs Primary Bedrooms features an ensuite full bathroom. Relax in your private backyard with full 6 ft privacy fence. Located walking distance to some Richmond favorites, including the Front Porch Cafe, the new Market at 25th st, and much more!
Section of N. Diamond St. to close in Mansfield on July 31

MANSFIELD -- Due to Sewer Department repairs the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. North Diamond Street between Fifth Street and Fourth Street only going south bound. The road will be closed at 7 a.m....

