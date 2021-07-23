Cancel
Florida State

Florida asks Supreme Court to lift CDC coronavirus cruise ship order

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The state of Florida on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower-court decision to take effect that said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not enforce its coronavirus cruise ship rules in the state.

The ruling was blocked by a U.S. appeals court late Saturday. Florida asked the Supreme Court to lift the appeals court order warning without action. “Florida is all but guaranteed to lose yet another summer cruise season while the CDC pursues its appeal,” the state said in its filing to the Supreme Court.

