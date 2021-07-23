Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mercury Records Nashville artist Lauren Alaina will release her third full length album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, September 3rd. Alaina wrote 14 of the album's 15 songs. The set includes her duets with Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood and Lukas Graham. She describes how personal this album is, saying, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the 'Road Less Traveled' and ending up 'Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World.'”