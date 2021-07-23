Cancel
Wisconsin State

3 deaths in southwestern Wisconsin investigated as homicide

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (AP) — Workers discovered three bodies early Friday at the entrance to a quarry in southwestern Wisconsin, and authorities said they are investigating their deaths as a triple homicide.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to tell reporters how the three people died, WXOW-TV reported.

Wolf said the bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry. He said authorities are working to identify the victims and autopsies will be conducted. No vehicles were at the quarry when the bodies were found.

Wolf said authorities spent Friday gathering evidence at the scene, which he described as “complex.”

No one was in custody and there were no suspects as of midday Friday, Wolf said.

The sheriff is seeking video from any nearby residents who may have security cameras. He said he believes the three victims were killed sometime after dark on Thursday and before 5 a.m. Friday, and investigators want to see if any cameras recorded vehicles on County Highways M and S during that timeframe.

