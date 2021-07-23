Cancel
Dolphins Signing LB Shaquem Griffin To One-Year Deal

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are signing LB Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract. Miami brought him in for a visit on Friday and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done. (NFLTR) He also tried out for the Broncos a few weeks ago but left Denver...

