Dolphins Signing LB Shaquem Griffin To One-Year Deal

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo was asked what he wants to see from the team’s coaching staff this season in order to flourish in the offense. “I don’t know, honestly,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I haven’t put too much thought into that. I think our coaches are very unique in the sense that they’re going to put you in a great position every play to be successful. I’ve been fortunate to be around some good coaches who always do that, but that’s not the case in lots of teams around the league. So to have the coaching staff that we have, I’m very fortunate. I think our team is very fortunate, and at the end of the day, we’re out there playing football and you just want them to put you in a good position.”