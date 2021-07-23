Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

3. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

9. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

10. Koe Wetzel; $144,942; $41.02.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

14. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

15. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

16. Daniel Sloss; $95,072; $37.65.

17. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

18. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

19. Robert Earl Keen; $86,512; $59.75.

20. Old Crow Medicine Show; $85,531; $75.83.___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Deadmau5
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Daniel Sloss
Person
Jo Koy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Styx#The Beach Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentclarencebee.com

Concerts

Sun. 1 Happy Together Tour — Starring The Turtles, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Riviera Theatre and Performance Arts Center, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda; $. 692-2413, www.rivieratheatre.org tues. 3 Brothers Osborne — Come hear Deale, Maryland, brothers T.J. and John Osborne […]
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

ZZ Top's concert in Little Rock is canceled

Tuesday's ZZ Top concert at Little Rock First Security Amphitheater has officially been canceled in the wake of the death of bass player Dusty Hill on Wednesday. The band's longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, had been filling in for Hill on the band's tour on bass, slide guitar and harmonica since July 21. It is the only cancellation the band has announced and it's because the concert conflicted with a memorial service for Hill.
MusicWCPO

Concert Update from MEMI: Jason Mraz and Chicago

Coming to PNC Pavilion it’s Emmylou Harris with Los Lobos on August 4th - followed by award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling at on Friday August 6th – you’ll enjoy a FREE pre-show cookout included with every ticket for both of these PNC Pavilion concerts!. You definitely won’t want to miss The...
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: August 2021

Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in August 2021. This month, the concert schedule in Houston is packed with pandemic-delayed performances, Hall of Fame musicians, Grammy winners, local legends, and some of the biggest names in contemporary music. We’ve...
EntertainmentPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Here’s what concert tours go on sale this week

Summer is in full swing and the latest batch of concert tour announcements means the rest of 2021 is shaping up to be pretty, pretty good. You may recall our list of rescheduled 2021 concert tours that was updated on a weekly basis. The list was long and grew to be even longer as many artists began to announce their return to the road.
Marion, MAWicked Local

Marion Concert Band: ‘From Jazz to Rock’

MARION - The Marion Concert Band continues its Friday evening concert series with a program of American popular music on Friday, July 30. The program, which features two trumpet soloists and a variety of pop styles from the 1900s to the present, is as follows:. Washington Post March - J.P....
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Musicgetindianews.com

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2021: American band `ZZ Top` bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

The bassist of ZZ naming Dusty Hill who has passed away at the age of 72, the death has been announced by Frank Beard and Billy Gibbson who are the band members on their official page on Facebook, He has passed away in his sleep, he went through a hip injury recently and that has been the reason which had made him withdraw from the summer tour of the band but the actual hasn’t yet been disclosed.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Billy F. Gibbons on the Death of Dusty Hill and the Future of ZZ Top

There have only been two lineups of Texas blues-rock institution ZZ Top, leader/singer/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons being the constant factor. After longest-serving bassist/singer Dusty Hill passed away in his sleep at age 72 on Tuesday night, Gibbons put in a call from his tour bus yesterday afternoon to the Chronicle.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

ZZ Top to headline HSC’s Legends Concert Series

A-haw, haw, haw. If you hear those words being screaming from the Dickies Arena on Monday, Oct. 4, don’t worry. It’s all in a good cause. Texas trio, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top, will be the featured artist for the 2021 Legends Concert Series – the signature fundraising event for The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC).
Musicwnypapers.com

Lauren Alaina is 'Sitting Pretty On Top of the World'

New album set for Sept. 3, now available for preorder. Multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will release her new and most personal and soul-shifting album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, Sept. 3. Her third full-length album for Mercury Records Nashville follows on the heels of two critically acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, “Getting Good” and “Getting Over Him.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Concert After Thousands Flock to Nashville

The thunder rolled too much on Saturday night, and as a result, officials postponed Garth Brooks’ Nashville show. On Saturday, as Brooks’ fans waited in the Nissan Stadium, severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. Now, the concert that drew tens of thousands to the outdoor venue has been postponed. Many called for the show to be moved back just one day. However, that plan has now been scratched.
MusicantiMUSIC

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced that bassist Dusty Hill has been temporarily sidelined from the band's North American tour so that he can receive treatment on his hip. "The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue," shared the pair on social media on July 23. "They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Tour is Heading to Vegas

The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert tour is expected to debut in Las Vegas this Fall. Last week, the late singer’s estate announced the U.S. tour of “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.” The six-month show will take place at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting on October 26. Tickets are on sale now at Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.
Simpsonville, SCtigernet.com

ZZ Top cancels concert in Simpsonville tonight after bassist

Best little band in Texas. If you have Netflix, check out the ZZ Top documentary. Good stufff. around 1970, which was named "ZZ Tops 1st Album! For my money, though they became famous a few years later with tunes like "Legs" and "Sharp Dressed Man", their first three albums were their best...just raw, straight-ahead blues rock, with no gimmicks!
Los Angeles, CAgrimygoods.com

The Rolling Stones announce tour dates with Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled tour dates for their ‘No Filter’ tour this fall with 13 stadium shows kicking off Sept. 26. In addition to rescheduled dates, the Rolling Stones have also announced new tour dates including a concert date in Los Angeles! The Rolling Stones will perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles) on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Musicallaccess.com

Lauren Alaina

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mercury Records Nashville artist Lauren Alaina will release her third full length album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, September 3rd. Alaina wrote 14 of the album's 15 songs. The set includes her duets with Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood and Lukas Graham. She describes how personal this album is, saying, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the 'Road Less Traveled' and ending up 'Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World.'”
Musicelmoremagazine.com

Goodbye…ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill

ZZ Top bassist Joseph Michael “Dusty” Hill has died in his sleep in Houston at the age of 72. Born in Dallas, Hill hooked up with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons in Houston shortly after the band was formed in 1969. The two bearded blues rockers, along with cleanest-shaven drummer Chris Beard, put on dynamic live shows and produced 15 albums over the next five decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy