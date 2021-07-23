Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

6 router settings you should change right now

By Whitson Gordon
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post has been updated. It was originally published on December 6, 2018. Your router’s features make easier to use, but these same properties often make it less secure. In recent years, vulnerabilities in the common Universal Plug and Play (UPNP) protocol, which facilitates communication between devices on a network, was used to hack thousands of routers. There’s a good chance your device remains vulnerable to this and many other security holes.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 1

Popular Science

Popular Science

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Routers#Google Wifi#Laptop#Ip Addresses#Universal Plug#Ip#Routerpasswords Com#Lastpass#Wep#Ssid#Wps#Upnp#Remote Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You See This on Your iPhone, Don't Click It, Experts Warn

Most of us keep our entire lives on our iPhones, from the photos we've saved over the years to our credit card information for online shopping. But our trust in these devices may go a bit too far—especially since we often don't have the technological know-how to make sure our data isn't being compromised. Now, experts are warning that even one wrong click on your phone could put all your information at risk. Read on to find out what you should never click if you see it on your iPhone.
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Computersxda-developers

Should you buy a Chromebook? Absolutely, here’s why you should switch!

Operating systems are a big part of our daily lives. If you’ve used a Mac or Windows PC for years, you might be asking yourself, should I buy a Chromebook? On the other hand, the appeal of something new is exciting. Are you intrigued by the idea of lower cost hardware and 5 second boot times? If so, Chrome OS and a new shiny Chromebook might be for you.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to disable your microphone and camera with Android 12 privacy controls

With the Android 12 Beta 2, you can access the new Privacy Dashboard to see which apps used your location, camera, or microphone recently, then change your permissions for each app. But if you're concerned that your phone has been remotely compromised or that an app is secretly recording you, there's a new hard switch that lets you instantly disable all apps' access to your phone hardware. Here's how to disable your microphone and camera with Android 12 using Quick Settings.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Why is my phone not making or receiving calls?

Sometimes we can almost forget smartphones are for making and receiving calls. Sure, speaking to someone via a telephone no longer represents state-of-the-art technology, particularly with the advent of social media, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), 5G, the Internet of Things, and everything else you can do with a phone nowadays. However, when your iPhone or Android can’t make or receive calls, you really notice the absence. This is especially the case if you’re expecting an important call from someone or if you need your phone for work.
ComputersPosted by
The US Sun

Millions of Apple users warned to delete ‘very malicious’ malware that’s stealing credentials and copying keystrokes

MILLIONS of Apple users have been warned to delete "very malicious" malware that's stealing their credentials, copying keystrokes, and even recording screenshots, experts warned. A cyber threat intelligence agency flagged the disturbing issues for millions of Americans who own Macs, noting that “it’s imperative that every single user check for...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

What an IP Address Can Reveal About You

An IP address is nothing more than a unique online identifier. Each computer in the world has its own IP address and it is thanks to this naming system between machines that computers can connect to each other. Specifically, an IP, which uses what is known as the IPv4 protocol, contains four individual numbers separated by a period.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Update your iPhone, iPad, Mac right now, avoid the exploit

A set of updates were sent by Apple to their various machines out in the wild over the past week that you should be aware of. For the iPhone, we’re talking about iOS 14.7.1 and the security content therein. If you’ve already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.7.1 and do not own any other Apple products, you’re good! You can rest easy in the knowledge that you will not have your device’s previously vulnerable bits exploited.
Cell Phones1051thebounce.com

iPhones Can Be Hacked With Spyware Even If You Don’t Click On A Link

Apparently iPhones can be hacked with your sensitive data stolen through software that doesn’t even require you to click on a link. According to a report by Amnesty International published on Sunday (July 18), they’ve discovered iPhones belonging to journalists and human rights lawyers had been infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus malware that can provide the attacker access to messages, emails and the phone’s microphone and camera.

Comments / 1

Community Policy