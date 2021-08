One of the most prominent and established American restaurateurs is hitting the Internet after announcing that he is ready to pay $600,000 to the former employees who stepped out with assault allegations. Joe has gained huge popularity and fame for his recipes. He is also a great author, musician, and television personality as well. On July 23, he announced this news and since then several people are searching for him as they want to know more about him along with his net worth. He has a massive fan following on social media. Many enthusiasms of cooking follow him on social media that increase his fan following.