The Simple Comforts Of Resident Evil 4

There are two things I find myself doing when my mental health gets to its worst place. The first thing is getting really angry. It is an effort in futility because I'm mostly mad at a nebulous concept. In February 2019, I checked myself into a rehab clinic to finally combat my addiction to alcohol. So many years later, what makes me mad is this wasn't the magic eraser I secretly hoped it would be. Everything that happened before I got sober still happened; all the personal failings are just as real now as they were then, no matter how much I think I've changed. Admittedly, it's unfair to be mad about this – but I still am! I find myself thinking, "If I'm only going to feel worse, then what was the point of getting sober?"