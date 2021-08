When the New York Rangers told Tony DeAngelo to stay home near the beginning of the 2020-21 season, many assumed his NHL career might be over. After an incident involving teammate Alex Georgiev and apparently being very upset that he'd been made a healthy scratch earlier on, the team decided to move on. At the opening of free agency, the Carolina Hurricanes signed DeAngelo to a one-year deal worth $1 million. It's essentially a last chance signing for DeAngelo to prove that he can get his temper under control and be a good teammate. After the signing, Canes GM Don Waddell spoke to members of the media to explain his choice to make the signing.