Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy anticipates Dak Prescott will play in preseason

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott will be ready to go before the Dallas Cowboys hit the field for their 2021 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that he anticipates Prescott will play in the preseason, according to independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Prescott is returning from a devastating injury that limited him to just five games last season. The 27-year-old was playing some of the best football of his career in 2020 before being hurt. Although Dallas went 2-3 in those games, Prescott completed 68% of his passes for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions.

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, who also suffered a brutal leg injury during his career, predicted Prescott would come back better than ever in 2021, saying he's "one of the most unique athletes in the NFL."

Prescott said last month that the 2021 campaign would be "very, very special" for the Cowboys and their fans because the team has spent much of the offseason improving.