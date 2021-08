What's to love: A versatile neck pillow with extra support. What does it do: The Versillo is a travel pillow that's made to be supportive and multi-functional when taking long trips by car or plane. The rectangular pillow's middle portion pops up for extra pillow support, either at the back of the neck or for side support if one twists the pillow around. When not resting or sleeping, the Versillo can be used in the lap to prop up tablets or other electronic devices. A hand strap and snap keeps the Versillo in place while sleeping or one can use it to secure on the handle of luggage or a backpack strap. The handy pillow sells for $19.99. Visit versillo.net for more information.