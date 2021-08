We’re in the thick of SEC Media Days and Kentucky will take the stage this afternoon. Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal will join Mark Stoops today at around 2:30 p.m. ET. One would imagine Stoops will be asked about the change in offensive coordinator and new OC Liam Coen going into this season, along with questions about who the quarterback will be. With no starter named, an event like this almost guarantees a question about the QB position, even though Stoops (probably) won’t name the starter at this event.