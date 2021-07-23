DSHS to host COVID-19 vaccine outreach event in Tyler Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach event at Walmart on State Highway 64 in Tyler Saturday.

The event is to encourage families and all Texans age 12 and older to get vaccinated "to protect themselves and their friends and community," DSHS said. Set for noon to 4 p.m., outdoor pop-up will have family-friendly activities like arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin and free frozen treats.

The display, which is touring the state this summer, will have an outdoor video wall featuring DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians and parents discussing the vaccine and its effectiveness.

“This past year has been hard for everyone, our children included,” said Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician at MaineHealth. “By getting the vaccine, our kids can get back to their normal routines in the safest way possible.”

Read the whole story with our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.