Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

DSHS to host COVID-19 vaccine outreach event in Tyler Saturday

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLCOs_0b64Eh4500

The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach event at Walmart on State Highway 64 in Tyler Saturday.

The event is to encourage families and all Texans age 12 and older to get vaccinated "to protect themselves and their friends and community," DSHS said. Set for noon to 4 p.m., outdoor pop-up will have family-friendly activities like arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin and free frozen treats.

The display, which is touring the state this summer, will have an outdoor video wall featuring DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians and parents discussing the vaccine and its effectiveness.

“This past year has been hard for everyone, our children included,” said Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician at MaineHealth. “By getting the vaccine, our kids can get back to their normal routines in the safest way possible.”

Read the whole story with our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Basketball
Tyler, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Covid 19 Vaccine#Dshs#Texans#Mainehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy