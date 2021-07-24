Back to reality as heat and humidity return for the weekend

After a pretty nice stretch of weather this week with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity levels, it’s going to feel much more like late July as we head through the upcoming weekend and beyond. Our winds shifting to the south will open the door for moisture to stream into Kentucky and Southern Indiana so humidity levels will be on the rise along with temperatures on Saturday. Afternoon highs should reach the low 90s in most spots, and it will feel more humid than it has lately. We are looking at a dry Saturday as a warmer layer of air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere helps to put the lid on any thunderstorm development but that should change for the second half of the weekend.

A weak front will drop into the Ohio Valley Sunday and Monday, and with plenty of available moisture, scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return to the area. Of course, any of these could produce some locally heavy downpours given all the muggy air in place. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s with heat indices a touch higher despite the storm chance. Heading into the middle of next week, the summer heat will hang around with highs in the low to mid-90s! Some of the model data is showing a slight drop in humidity behind the departing front into the mid-week, but it will be hot regardless. Another boundary could bring a few isolated storms back late next week.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Low: 70°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and heating up. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 92°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

