Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Chris Archer: Impressive in third rehab start

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Archer (forearm) allowed an earned run on two hits over three innings while recording four strikeouts in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Thursday. Archer got his one big mistake out of the way early, surrendering a leadoff home run to the Knights' Zach Remillard. He was then impressive the rest of the way, ultimately firing 30 of 44 pitches into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander is likely to log at least two more rehab outings before being deemed ready for activation if the Rays remain steadfast in their intentions to reinsert him back into the rotation right away.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Rehab#Earned Run#Triple A Durham#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

McClanahan scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Boston

LINE: Rays -135, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Sunday. The Rays are 33-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Rehab assignment on tap

Margot (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham Thursday or Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Margot didn't experience any issues after running the bases Tuesday, and he'll return to game action late this week as a result. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since July 7, and it's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll need before he's cleared to rejoin the Rays.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Watkins scheduled to start for Orioles at Rays

Baltimore Orioles (30-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-38, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -219, Orioles +185; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rays hit with brutal Tyler Glasnow injury update

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has been hit with an awful injury update that will end his season. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the hard-throwing righty will undergo Tommy John Surgery on his partially torn UCL. As noted, there is the slightest chance he could steer...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia starting for Rays Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Indians. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Indians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Mejia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nelson Cruz hitting third Friday in Rays' debut

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Nelson Cruz is batting third as the designated hitter in Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Cruz is making his debut in a Rays uniform after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The 41-year-old is expected to serve as the Rays' primary DH moving forward. Austin Meadows is in left field and batting cleanup on Friday. Randy Arozarena is in right and hitting seventh.
MLBTrentonian

Rays sting Cole, Yanks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the Yankees, 14-0, on Thursday. Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired in the...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Mariners acquire RHP Diego Castillo from Rays for 2 players

ARLINGTON, Texas — After sending closer Kendall Graveman to the Astros, in a largely unpopular trade among the team and most of the fan base, the Mariners, specifically general manager Jerry Dipoto, turned to a familiar dance partner, the Tampa Bay Rays, to acquire a new closer, Diego Castillo. In...
MLBTexarkana Gazette

Rays thump Cole, Yanks with 10-run inning to avoid sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patio outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday. Patio (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired...
MLBESPN

Patiño blanks Yanks as Rays pound Cole, bullpen in 14-0 rout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday. Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander,...
MLBSacramento Bee

Rays trade Diego Castillo to Mariners, ponder other moves

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays were finalizing another surprising trade Thursday night, sending Diego Castillo, one of their more reliable relievers, to the Mariners for right-hander JT Chargois and infield prospect Austin Shenton. Dealing Castillo was unexpected, as the Rays are already missing several top relievers due to injuries,...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-42, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (62-42, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -105, Red Sox -112;...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tampa Bay trims Boston’s lead, beats Sox 7-3

Yandy Diaz slugged a two-run shot for one of Tampa Bay's three home runs, Wander Franco drove in a pair of runs and the Rays topped the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 to open a three-game series on Friday night. Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena added solo homers for Tampa...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Jordan Luplow: Shipped to Tampa Bay

Luplow and right-hander DJ Johnson were acquired by the Rays from Cleveland on Friday in exchange for right-hander Peyton Battenfield, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Luplow was reinstated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day, but he'll head to Tampa Bay rather than rejoining Cleveland. The 27-year-old has a .770 OPS with seven homers in 36 games this season and will provide outfield depth for the Rays.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Stung by Rays

Eovaldi (9-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 9-5 to the Rays. He struck out six. Four of the six hits off Eovaldi went for extra bases, including two-run homers by Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia -- the first time all season he's served up multiple home runs in a game. The right-hander tossed 105 pitches (69 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 120:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings into his next outing.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Rays Series Preview

The Rays are once again among the top teams in all of baseball, relying on depth as usual but also a whole lot of offense to keep pace with Boston atop this division. Up. They may have lost two of three to the Yankees, but they’re 8-5 in the second half and are coming off a 14-0 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy