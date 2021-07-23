Rays' Chris Archer: Impressive in third rehab start

Archer (forearm) allowed an earned run on two hits over three innings while recording four strikeouts in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Thursday. Archer got his one big mistake out of the way early, surrendering a leadoff home run to the Knights' Zach Remillard. He was then impressive the rest of the way, ultimately firing 30 of 44 pitches into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander is likely to log at least two more rehab outings before being deemed ready for activation if the Rays remain steadfast in their intentions to reinsert him back into the rotation right away.