Peak Fire now over 50% contained as more than 2,000 acres are burned

UPDATE: The Peak Fire is now at 57% containment, and 2,096 acres burned as of Friday night.

________________________________________________

Wildland fire crews have pushed containment of the Peak Fire to more than 32 percent as the crews try to hold the line of the fire burning in the hills near Havilah.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital suffering from dehydration. He was treated and released.

The latest update came just before noon Friday.

The fire that broke out Tuesday and has burned 2,096 acres.

According to a statement, "Yesterday the weather worked in the firefighters’ favor and they made good progress on containing the fire. Crews were able to fight the fire directly and currently have approximately 12,000 feet of hose in place around the fireline. Firefighters will continue to build handlines, dozer lines and use helicopters for water drops in key areas to secure the fire perimeter."

The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Kern County fire are all teaming up to keep the fire from spreading. There are still evacuation warnings for residents near the Walker Basin, Skinner Flat, and Claraville.