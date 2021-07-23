Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Why You Should Regularly Archive Your Social Posts (And How to Do It)

By Cameron Summerson
reviewgeek.com
 9 days ago

Social networks are a great way to stay connected to friends, family, current events, and everything else. But that doesn’t mean you should leave all of your stuff on this big ol’ internet for everyone to see until the end of time. Nay, you should regularly archive your old posts. Let’s talk about it.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networks#Google Nest#Birthday Parties#Identity Theft#Facebook#Tiktok#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to make yourself anonymous on Facebook

Knowing how to make yourself anonymous on Facebook will help protect your privacy from strangers and annoying acquaintances while still letting you see what your friends are up to. For example, you could change the name that's displayed in your profile. You can also lock down your privacy settings to...
InternetPleated-Jeans.com

You Know, You Don’t HAVE To Share Every Thought You Have On The Internet (25 Posts)

The internet has given us some amazing things, but it also gave us social media. It was a brilliant idea, in theory, but now every other post is something to cringe at. For some reason, people feel the need to share EVERY thought they have online. I like to sit back and laugh…sometimes. It’s not always funny, though. Sometimes it’s pretty cringeworthy.
Internetfirstadsense.com

Curious About Social Media Marketing? Check Out These Tips!

Captivating an audience is one of the online world. There are many different ways for businesses to do this, but each one has an investment and hassles attached to it. Social media marketing finally provides a powerful way for new or old companies to touch on a massive population via interesting and fun marketing techniques. This piece will allow you several key ideas for capitalizing on SMM.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Use Facebook's New Soundmojis on Messenger

There are different ways of expressing yourself on Facebook Messenger. You can call, via audio or video, sent plain text messages, audio messages, or even use emojis, GIFs, and stickers to convey a message. In addition to that, you can also now use Soundmojis—emojis with sound—which makes chatting even better....
Internetlifewire.com

Why All Social Networks Should Make Kids’ Accounts Private By Default

Instagram is making kids’ accounts safer. So why don’t all social media networks do the same?. Instagram’s new rules make the accounts of kids under 18 private by default and restrict advertising to those accounts. Advertisers will only be able to target kids based on age, gender, and location, and if adult Instagram users exhibit "potentially suspicious" behavior, they will be blocked from interacting with teen accounts.
InternetMySanAntonio

A Social Media Side Hustle Starts with These 9 Products

The modern workforce is changing and, today, more people than ever are engaged in profitable side hustles. And when 73 percent of job seekers ages 18 to 34 found their last job through social media, learning to network digitally is a must. Whether you're looking to earn a little extra...
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

“Social Butterfly” Guide to Help Companies And Employees Mitigate the Risks of Social Networking

Social media platforms offer many benefits but are opening doors to new attack vectors for hackers to gain access to personal and corporate data. Digital Defense, Inc., a leading provider of managed information security risk assessment solutions shares insights in the free social networking guide, “Social Media Dangers – What Every ‘Social Butterfly’ Should Know.” This guide investigates the dangers of social media and provides a perspective on how individuals and companies can navigate social networks more safely.
Recipesstudybreaks.com

Study With Me Videos Have Taken Over the Study Web

Popular among university and high school students alike, the trend promotes productivity while also soothing its audience. My YouTube home page is a familiar landscape. Every time I click on it, there is a different assortment of the same genre of videos: pastry recipes, video essays and film trailers. But lately, an outsider has slowly been crawling its way into a permanent spot in my recommendations. Merve, a UK creator, creates Study With Me videos, each with beautiful, pacific thumbnails — an image of a desk, a sliver of sky, a laptop and carefully arranged sheets of paper. I’ve become fond of her content because of such details (I’m actually watching one of her videos as I write the first draft of this article). They have a soothing effect on me: As Merve sets up her supplies and begins typing, I feel a desire to be as productive as possible as well.
The Windows Club

Best Google Photos tips and tricks to edit images on the web

Although Google Photos is a photo storage service, you can edit images to apply a professional touch to your photos. Here are some of the Google Photos tips and tricks to edit images on the web. Even though it has limited options, you can make your photo look more beautiful using the included tools. Let’s check how you can edit your images in Google Photos.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create Folders in Gmail

Do you feel overwhelmed and dread opening your Gmail account? If so, it is time to start using folders to help you navigate through your emails. The Gmail folder system allows you to catalog your emails and keep them organized and sorted. We're going to show you how to create folders in Gmail so that you'll be more productive.
Internettechviral.net

How to Directly Save Photos From Gmail to Google Photos

Well, it’s no doubt that Gmail is right now the most used email service. Compared to other email services, Gmail offers you more features and email controls. For example, on Gmail, you can exchange files, send photos, etc. Let’s admit; we often receive important images on our Gmail. The image...
ComputersForbes

Why You Should Refactor — Not Rewrite — Your Code

CEO at Ascendle — building innovative web and mobile apps for the world’s leading companies. Author of The Epic Guide to Agile. As a CEO in 2021, your organization likely has some type of proprietary software. And at some point, either through changing market conditions or lags in performance, your CTO will tell you that something dramatic must be done to your code. You’ll have to decide: Should the team refactor or rewrite the code?
InternetWPBeginner

19+ Free Google Tools Every WordPress Blogger Should Use

Are you looking for the best free Google tools to grow your WordPress blog?. Google offers a wide variety of free tools to help bloggers and website owners improve their SEO, get more traffic, be more productive, and more. In this article, we highlight the best free Google tools that...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

How to test microphones and why you should

Bad audio can ruin a project. If a podcaster’s voice-over is thin and reedy, it lacks authority. If a singer’s vocal track sounds like it was recorded through six inches of mud, it falls flat. These all-to-common scenarios are exactly why it’s important to test your microphones before a crucial session or performance. Microphones shape the sound they capture, and no two mics do it in exactly the same way. Testing them out not only ensures they’re in good working order, but it helps you understand a mic’s particular characteristics—its voice, if you will—so you can make sure it’s the right mic for the type of sound you’re after.
TechnologyPosted by
The US Sun

Whatsapp, Facebook and Gmail users warned over Israeli surveillance startup Paragon that can ‘hack encrypted apps’

WHATSAPP, Facebook, and Gmail users are being warned about a new Israeli surveillance startup, Paragon, that can "hack encrypted apps." The Tel Aviv-based surveillance startup's product will allegedly give police the power to remotely break into encrypted instant messaging communications. According to Forbes, Paragon's product has the ability to break...

Comments / 0

Community Policy