Why You Should Regularly Archive Your Social Posts (And How to Do It)

Popular among university and high school students alike, the trend promotes productivity while also soothing its audience. My YouTube home page is a familiar landscape. Every time I click on it, there is a different assortment of the same genre of videos: pastry recipes, video essays and film trailers. But lately, an outsider has slowly been crawling its way into a permanent spot in my recommendations. Merve, a UK creator, creates Study With Me videos, each with beautiful, pacific thumbnails — an image of a desk, a sliver of sky, a laptop and carefully arranged sheets of paper. I’ve become fond of her content because of such details (I’m actually watching one of her videos as I write the first draft of this article). They have a soothing effect on me: As Merve sets up her supplies and begins typing, I feel a desire to be as productive as possible as well.