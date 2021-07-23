Mets' Robert Stock: Moved to 60-day IL
The Mets transferred Stock (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Rich Hill, whom the Mets acquired from the Rays earlier Friday. In addition, the roster move means that Stock won't be eligible to return from the IL until late September, after he suffered what was an apparently severe right hamstring strain. The Mets are expected to get multiple rehabbing starting pitchers back from injuries before then, so in all likelihood, Stock will remain on the shelf for the rest of the season.www.cbssports.com
