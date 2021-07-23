CMPD Animal Care & Control opens 'Hot Summer Games' to promote adoptions

Let the games begin!

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) hosted their very own Hot Summer Games, the dog version of the Olympics, or the “Paw-Olympics” in hopes to score big in finding adopters or foster homes for some of these friendly, hard-working dog-letes.

"And show off that they can do fun things and just try to promote our adoptions and foster families," said Julia Conner from CMPD Animal Care & Control. "We really wanted to have a fun way to showcase our adoptable dogs since we have so many available right now."

The creative team at AC&C put together five dog events that will each feature three adoptable dogs who will compete for medals. Events include The Recall Factor, The Agility Weave, The Agility Jump, The Water Works and lastly, The Nose Knows.

The events will be shown on AC&C’s social media channels starting July 26 through the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8.

The outreach campaign comes at a critical time for the Department. CMPD says the kennels are at capacity.

"We are at a level where we are working to get as many foster families, adopters, even staycations to take the dogs that we have because we are so full. We barely have enough space to put all the new incoming animals into a new place," said Conner.

Anyone interested in adopting can simply reach out to Animal Care & Control to take the first step to a new and beautiful friendship.

