Dewitt, IA

DeWitt modifies storm warning sirens for RAGBRAI

WQAD
WQAD
 9 days ago

Clinton County Emergency Management is getting ready for RAGBRAI by modifying when their storm warning sirens will go off.

The sirens usually only sound when there's a severe thunderstorm with winds above 70 miles per hour. However, due to the number of people outside during the event, the City of DeWitt will instead sound them for any kind of severe thunderstorm warning.

The race starts Saturday, July 24 in western Iowa. Bicyclists will ride across the state before spending their last night in DeWitt on Friday, July 30.

The changes are set to take effect on that same day, Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. the next day.

Quad Cities local news

