During the last week of October, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) revised their COVID-19 guidance to schools. The new guidance included three modified quarantine options that would enable students to remain in school after being exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19, in cases where both students were wearing masks during the exposure. The three modified quarantine options are Test-to-Stay, weekly screening testing, and correct and consistent use of well-fitting masks. Based on recommendations from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is using weekly screening testing as the modified quarantine option in these cases. This modified quarantine option was implemented this week, and it has already resulted in fewer students needing to quarantine.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO