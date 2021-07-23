Cancel
‘Coda’ Director Sian Heder Set to Helm Biopic on Disability Activist Judith Heumann

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
 9 days ago
After filming the charming and heartfelt “Coda,” set to release on Apple TV+ August 13, director Sian Heder is setting up her next project, and it could be a game-changer. Initially reported by Deadline, Heder will direct a biopic on noted disability rights activist Judith Heumann, based on Heumann’s memoir. The deal is part of a package through Apple Original Films with Heder already signed to the company in a multi-year agreement. Actress Ali Stroker, who became the first disabled person to win a Tony for her 2019 performance in “Oklahoma” on Broadway, is reportedly being considered for the leading role.

