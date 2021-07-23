‘Coda’ Director Sian Heder Set to Helm Biopic on Disability Activist Judith Heumann

About two-thirds into her movie, “CODA,” a touching melodrama about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family, the writer-director wanted the audio to cut to complete silence. In the pivotal scene, 17-year-old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) belts out a soulful rendition of “You’re All I Need to Get By” at her high school concert. Her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, and her brother (Daniel Durant), all of whom are deaf, sit in the audience, unable to hear the lyrics that pour out of the youngest Rossi’s mouth like honey. Instead, they scan the crowd, watching as a woman soaks up tears with a tissue or people clap along to the beat. It lends the moment an added poignance, because the Rossis, as much as they love their daughter, cannot fully share in the emotional reaction of the room. As the music fades, moviegoers begin to perceive what it’s like for deaf people to experience everyday life.