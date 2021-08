All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s official: Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, and the rest of the Outer Banks cast are back in another season of treasure hunting, love triangles, and enviable boating trips around the Southeast. Yes, season two of this buzzy Netflix drama is finally here, and Cline couldn’t be more thrilled. “It’s a heightened version of season one,” she tells me on the phone from Greece, where she’s currently filming her next project, Knives Out 2.