Restaurant Roundup: Trash Panda sets opening date; Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opens

Order your pasta by the bucketTacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Some days you just don’t feel like cooking, and yet there are days you don’t want to trek out to a restaurant either. Sure, there are more food ordering options now than ever before, but then you have to go through the process of asking everyone at home what they want, and it ends up being an entire chore. Instead, whether driving home from work or at home with nothing to eat, a new Tucson restaurant aims to help solve all these issues.