Restaurant Roundup: Trash Panda sets opening date; Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opens

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new restaurants and bars recently are opening or recently opened in the Houston area, including a previously announced bar, a highly anticipated ice cream shop and the latest location of a well-known pho eatery. A longtime Tex-Mex restaurant that was slated to close is now expected to reopen, and a local restaurant and wine shop is relocating. New concepts are also on the way.

