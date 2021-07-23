Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

1 critically injured in shooting near 37th St, Broadway Blvd

By David Medina
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KArSV_0b64DTca00

One person was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting near 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m.

No other information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy