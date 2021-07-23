Students Are Getting Paid to Poop at a South Korean University

Flush an average toilet, and you’ll hear a wet woosh, as if someone is dumping a pot of water on the ground. Flush one of three toilets in a science building at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, and it will sound a lot different—just a tiny trickle of water, nearly drowned out by whirring. “We use a vacuum,” explained Jaeweon Cho, the mastermind of the toilets and an environmental engineer at the university, in a video describing his invention. Just before pressing the flush button, Cho prepared viewers for a sound that might startle them; imagine the suction of an airplane toilet, in a place you wouldn’t expect to hear it. “Please don’t be surprised,” Cho said.