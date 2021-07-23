Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Camila Cabello Throws A Family Fiesta In ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Video

By Athena Serrano
MTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello dropped her new single and music video “Don’t Go Yet” on Friday (July 23) with an announcement of a new album. The video begins with Cabello driving a vintage convertible. The footage changes into a stop-motion scene of the car continuing along a dirt road accompanied by green hills and palm trees to a grand coral pink house. Upon ringing the doorbell, Camila is greeted by a party of family friends and relatives.

www.mtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance Parties#Flamenco Guitar#Cuban#Spanish#Familia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Camila Cabello shuts down body shamers on TikTok

Camila Cabello, being a woman in the public eye, is sadly at times the subject of horrible online body shaming, but it seems the singer isn't going to let trolls get the better of her. Camila recently shared a video on TikTok called "I luv my body", making clear to...
CelebritiesBillboard

Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash Over Dancer in 'Don't Go Yet' Performance

Joining Cabello onstage for the song were a number of dancers, all dressed in '80s costumes, reflecting the theme of the new track's music video. On Saturday (July 24), Cabello's name trended on Twitter with comments about the performance -- including criticism from people offended by her performing with a white dancer whose skin appeared much darker in his stage makeup. Some Twitter users expressed that they felt the dancer performed in blackface.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Belly rumors: Now she speaks!

Camila Cabello (24) and her partner Shawn Mendes (22) are considered an absolute dream couple. The two music stars have been together since 2019 and have been making headlines with their relationship ever since. A joint beach trip has now really made the rumor mill simmer – and the singer reacts to it.
CelebritiesPopculture

Camila Cabello Embraces Her 'Stretch Marks and Fat' in Belly-Baring Video

Camila Cabello is celebrating her body and reminding others that getting down on their appearance is "so last season." The 24-year-old singer shared some of her candid thoughts about her own body on TikTok over the weekend after going for a run. In a video captioned simply, "I luv my body," the "Havana" singer said she is embracing her "curves, cellulite and stretch marks."
Musiccodelist.biz

No duet with Camila Cabello but with HIM?

The new album “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes will be released on December 4th of this year. In a radio interview, the “Mercy” artist talked about his upcoming work and also about possible collaborations on the album. So there will be no duet with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, but about a possible song with Justin Bieber Shawn already spoke quite positively. More details can be found here.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello announces new album and drops new music video

Two years after the release of her last record, ‘Romance,’ Camila Cabello is back with new music. She excitedly made the announcement on one of her Instagram stories while also dropping the music video for the new song ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. In her Instagram story, she uploaded a selfie making...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Is Camila Cabello pregnant with Shawn Mendes’ first child?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their second anniversary on July 4, 2021 and published more pictures together. But it doesn’t always seem to have been so harmonious with the two artists. Instead, the Canadian superstar explained that he had already gotten louder and shouted at his girlfriend in the heat of the moment.
New York City, NYjustjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Spreads A Positive Message With Her Sweater

Camila Cabello is sending a positive message with the sweater she wore to promote her brand new song in New York City on Friday afternoon (July 23). The 24-year-old singer’s top read “Be a Nice Human” in black caps, and paired it with a flowy skirt, as she walked to a waiting car for her next press stop in support of her new song, “Don’t Go Yet”.
Musiclionheartv.net

Camila Cabello makes a huge comeback with latin-inspired single ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello has released her new single Don’t Go Yet.”. The song was written by Camila, Scott Harris, Ricky Reed, and Mike Sabath, produced by Mike Sabath and Ricky Reed and includes live percussion by acclaimed Cuban drummer, Pedrito Martinez. Alongside the new release, Camila also debuted the video for the track.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Grateful for the forced break

Camila Cabello (24) found the break forced by Covid-19 very nice. Finally she could devote herself to her loved ones again. Normally, the musician is rarely at home, but now she had time for the essentials. Interests other than music. The chart-topper is of course aware of how terrible Covid-19...
Theater & DanceDaily Californian

Camila Cabello can’t shake sophomore slump on flashy but flimsy ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Reborn as a solo star, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello became a household name in 2018 with the soaring popularity of her passionate, self-titled debut album. The extraordinary success of her Latin-music-influenced pop record, boosted by the notable earworm “Havana,” marked either a sign of promise or a strike of luck for Cabello. But considering her lackluster discography in subsequent years, the latter prospect appears to be more likely — and unfortunately, her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” adds to the accumulating evidence.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Camila Cabello explains 'Don't Go Yet' dancer's darkened skin amid blackface accusations

"This dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan," the 24-year-old singer-songwriter wrote. "We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either."
CelebritiesNME

Camila Cabello denies blackface accusations in performance

Camila Cabello has responded to accusations that one of her backup dancers was wearing blackface during a recent performance. Last week (July 23), the pop star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut her new song, ‘Don’t Go Yet’. After the performance, she was met with backlash after one of her dancers appeared to be wearing blackface.

Comments / 0

Community Policy