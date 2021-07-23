Camila Cabello Throws A Family Fiesta In ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Video
Camila Cabello dropped her new single and music video “Don’t Go Yet” on Friday (July 23) with an announcement of a new album. The video begins with Cabello driving a vintage convertible. The footage changes into a stop-motion scene of the car continuing along a dirt road accompanied by green hills and palm trees to a grand coral pink house. Upon ringing the doorbell, Camila is greeted by a party of family friends and relatives.www.mtv.com
