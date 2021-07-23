Cancel
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Lights Cauldron To Open 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Associated Press
newsy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka, the four-time tennis Grand Slam winner, lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It was a choice that could be appreciated worldwide: in Japan, of course, the country where Osaka was born and the nation that she plays for; in embattled Haiti because that’s where her father is from; and surely in the United States, because that’s where the globe’s highest-earning female athlete lives and where she has been outspoken about racial injustice.

