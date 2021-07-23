Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Lights Cauldron To Open 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles, the US gymnast widely considered “the greatest of all time”, withdrew from the Olympic finals this week, saying: I have to focus on my mental health […] We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. Biles joins other Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle who have chosen to forgo medals, trophies and royalty to prioritise their mental well-being. In a recent Guardian article about “the rise of the great refusal” author Casey Gerald argued “Biles did not simply quit. She refused”. There is...