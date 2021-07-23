Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Gentex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $86.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $428 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.3 million.

Gentex shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentex#Snapshot#Ap#Gntx#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.30 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.30. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Marubeni's earnings

Marubeni is reporting earnings from the last quarter on August 3. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $3.25. Track Marubeni stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On August 3, Marubeni will report earnings from the Q1. 2 analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share compared...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Shares of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.78 Million

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $326.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.21 million and the highest is $328.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.93 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. FOX posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 593.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy