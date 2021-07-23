Gentex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $86.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $428 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.3 million.

Gentex shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

