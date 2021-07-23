FRANCES M. CRAGER

June 1, 1948-July 21, 2021

Funeral services for Frances M. Crager, 73, of State Line, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from Eret Baptist Church, with Rev. Tom Dees officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 from Eret Baptist Church in State Line.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Eret Cemetery.

Born on Tuesday, June 1, 1948 to Bee Beasley and Allie Beasley, she was a member of Eret Baptist Church. She was a Homemaker.

She died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Wayne General Hospital.

She is survived by her three daughters and a son-in-law, Doniece and Tommy Ezell of State Line, Barbara Pugh of Clara and Catina Singleton of State Line; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Vickie Beasley of Buckatunna; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Faye McRae of Millry, Ala., Sara Logan of Clanton, Ala., Kay Beasley of Eret and Kathy and Mike Waites of Millry; five grandchildren, Latrell Ezell of State Line, Lashae Yates of Clara, Kayla Williams of Citronelle, Ala., Justin Pugh of State Line and Harley Singleton of State Line; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Crager, Jr.; her father, Bee Beasley; her mother, Allie Beasley; three brothers, Ronnie Beasley, Bennie Beasley and Randy Beasley; and two sisters, Mary Murphy and Naomi Guy.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.