Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider & Sniper Elite 4 Get Unexpected 4K@60 Next-Gen Patches

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation console owners have received enhancement patches for two older games today: Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4. The first title was released by Eidos Montréal (with the assistance of Crystal Dynamics) in September 2018. At the time, we rated the game 8.6 out of 10. Shadow...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Next Gen#Sniper Elite 4#Shadow Of The Tomb Raider#Crystal Dynamics#Tomb#Resetera#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 4 game bonus today

Even with more games coming out each month, PS5 console owners still have a minimal pool of exclusive games to enjoy, with PS4 titles filling the gap. Some PS4 games include impressive next-gen upgrades that offer improved performance and graphics. And this week, a surprising new offering has been released...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sniper Elite VR Review – PC VR

Rebellion and developer Just Add Water released their eagerly anticipated Sniper Elite VR for Quest, Playstation VR and PC VR platforms. The game offers its own standalone campaign featuring some assets from the 2D games. Does the introduction of VR make this a must-have title though? Take a look at our Sniper Elite VR review for the full picture. For the record, we run the game on max settings, use an RTX 3090 and HP Reverb G2.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Sniper Elite 4 Gets Free Enhanced Upgrade on Consoles Today

Independent game studios Rebellion has announced that video game Sniper Elite 4 will be getting a free Enhanced upgrade. This new upgrade will be free to download and will improve the visuals to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions with 4K resolution, super smooth 60 frames per second gameplay, and greatly improved load times. This will make it the definitive gameplay experience for fans.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sniper Elite 4 gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade today

Sniper Elite 4 is officially here for the Xbox Series X|S, with an optimised upgrade having been released for free today. The upgrade is available now and offers "gorgeous visuals up to 4K on Xbox Series X, super smooth 60 frames per second gameplay and greatly improved load times." The devs add, "sniping has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious 4K with enhanced contrast sharpening."
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Sniper Elite 4 New-Gen update is out now

Sniper Elite 4 now supports full 4K resolution, quicker load times, and 60 frames per second thanks to a recent console update. Today, without a doubt, one of Europe’s most popular independent studios launched a fully free update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The update provides improvements to both the visual aspect of the game and the overall performance of the game for players who have already made the switch to the next generation of consoles.
Video GamesGematsu

Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced now available for PS5, Xbox Series

Rebellion has released Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Users who already own Sniper Elite 4 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive a free upgrade. Sniper Elite 4 runs at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and has improved load times. Here is...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sniper Elite VR Update Supports Gun Stocks And HP Reverb G2

Sniper Elite VR developers issued an update with a long list of improvements for PC VR and PlayStation VR. Among the changes is official support for the HP Reverb G2 and the support of gun stocks in “Beta standard” which you can enable in the options screen. We reviewed the...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Sniper Elite 4 PS5 Upgrade Adds 4K/60FPS for Free

Rebellion’s Sniper Elite 4 gets the next-gen upgrade treatment, completely free of charge. Rebellion has released a new update for Sniper Elite 4, bringing the game up to the sweet 4K/60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Funnily enough – the game actually already ran at 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S with Microsoft’s “FPS Boost” technology that works with certain games.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

GTA Online is getting exclusive car upgrades on next-gen consoles

Rockstar has announced that when GTA Online launches later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it will have exclusive “all-new speed improvements” and upgrades. “These special upgrades will only be on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV” Rockstar announced in the tweet, showcasing a banner for...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider updates on PS5 with 4K and 60 FPS

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been updated in PS5 without making practically any noise. It has been the ResetEra user Uzupedro who has shared the details of the version 2.0 of the game version of Eidos Montreal for PS5. In it we can see the striking technical improvement that the game now enjoys: increased resolution to native 4K and implementation of the prized 60 FPS. Also, the version of Xbox Series X | S – which already had technical improvements such as FPS Boost – has added the famous label of “optimized for Xbox Series X | S”.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Next-Gen Map Mod

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most beloved games ever, and fans have found a lot of different ways to showcase their passion for it, including mods. Modder "kjhgf" has released what's being called a "pseudo 3D world map" for the game's Special Edition. According to DSOGaming, "this next-gen world map features high-resolution map textures, normal maps, cloudmap and cloud system, as well as map overlays" and it should also work with the game's Legacy Edition. For players on PC looking to give the game a next-gen improvement, this looks like a very exciting mod! Those interested in learning more about mods from "kjhgf" can check them out on Nexus Mods right here.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The return of Dead Space on next-gen

It’s the confirmation that many have been after – Dead Space is back!. Yep, that’s right, EA have announced that Dead Space will return, totally rebuilt from the ground up on the Frostbite Engine to ensure that next-gen players on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC get to experience the sci-fi classic horror like never before. Expect an improved story, characters, and gameplay, along with stunning visuals and audio.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Update 2.01 Adds 4K Resolution at 60FPS Support on PlayStation 5

Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have released the 2.01 patch today for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The new surprise update appears to add 4K resolution support at 60FPS when the game is played on PlayStation 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider most recently got support for this on Xbox Series X when FPS boost was added to the game. It’s great to see that the developer has now offered the same enhancements for PlayStation 5 players.
Video GamesComicBook

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Receives Major Upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Eidos Montreal and Square Enix have pushed out a major new update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is the most recent entry in the long-running action-adventure franchise. Specifically, this update improves the game's quality across next-gen hardware and notably allows it to run at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy