TV Series

TVLine Items: Adam Rodriguez Joins Joe, FBI: International Casting and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminal Minds and CSI: Miami vet Adam Rodriguez is not some Ordinary Joe — but he will recur on the upcoming NBC fall drama (premiering Monday, Sept. 20). Starring James Wolk in the titular role, the Sliding Doors-esque series is “all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything,” reads the official synopsis. Wolk’s character Joe Kimbreau “faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.”

TV SeriesTVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' CSI: Vegas Cast List, Including William Petersen

We're back in Vegas, baby! CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS and spawned a number of spinoffs, is getting the revival treatment, with CSI: Vegas bringing some of the original characters back to the Sin City crime scene. Along with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, the CSI: Vegas cast will feature a couple of other familiar faces to help indoctrinate some new characters into the franchise.
TV SeriesPosted by
BET

‘The Game’ Welcomes News Cast Members For Revival Season

The Game is inching closer and closer to its premiere date, and a stacked cast is ready to play!. Several new cast members have been confirmed for the revival, including Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete). For the reboot, Hebron will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, while Rae will star as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, and Velez will play Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.
CelebritiesTVLine

Infomercial Star Ron Popeil Dead at 86

Inventor and TV pitchman Ron Popeil, who starred in countless infomercials over the past half-century, has died at the age of 86. Popeil suffered a severe medical emergency on Tuesday, TMZ reports, and he passed away early Wednesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.
Celebritiescartermatt.com

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham announces pregnancy on Instagram

A few months after leaving NCIS, Emily Wickersham is embarking on another exciting chapter of her life: Motherhood!. In a new post on Instagram, the actress (who played Ellie Bishop for many years on the crime procedural) confirmed that she is pregnant with a photo of herself by a pool, one taken by her own mother. This will be Wickersham’s first child.
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: The Truth Doesn’t Lie in Latest Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

CBS has dropped a new sneak peek for the upcoming CSI: Vegas and, if it makes one thing clear, it’s that “the truth doesn’t lie.”. Set to premiere on Wednesday, October 6, the revival of the long-running procedural sees the return of CSI veterans William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, with guest star Paul Guilfoyle as Captain Jim Brass.
TV & VideosTVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison to Star in HBO Max Reboot Original Sin

Whether you know Bailee Madison from Once Upon a Time or Good Witch, you’re about to know her as A’s worst nightmare. Madison has been tapped to star in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, TVLine has learned, as a “true survivor” named Imogen. “Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl,” according to her official description. “She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest Star Joins NBC Pilot: Is the Show Doomed?

Manifest was grounded for good earlier this year, and one of its stars is moving on. According to Deadline, Matt Long has joined the cast of NBC pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox. Long joins a cast that includes Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Jasmine Mathews (The...
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Alter Ego Reveals Judges, Y: The Last Man Teaser and More

Four very different musical artists have been chosen to judge Fox’s first-ever avatar singing competition series Alter Ego: Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, singer/television personality Nick Lachey, Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes and Grammy Award-winning rapper will.i.am. Additionally, Rocsi Diaz (106 & Park, Dating Naked) has been tapped to host the show.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Arrow Fave to She-Hulk, Shawn Ryan's Netflix Series and More

Arrow vet Josh Segarra is crossing over from DC Comics to the Marvel side with a role in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, our sister site Deadline reports. Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s who is a savvy lawyer — and who has some of her cousin’s superpowers, thanks to an emergency blood transfusion. No details are currently available about Segarra’s character.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Grease Prequel a Go, Dollface Casting, CNN+ and More

Break out your shiny, pink bomber jackets: Paramount+ has officially ordered to series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel set four years before the original movie, our sister site Deadline reports. The 10-episode show will follow four new characters described as fed-up, outcast girls who dare to have...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

2 more join FBI: International as series regulars

The FBI: International cast has just grown by two more people. Take a look at who is joining as series regulars and who they will play. So far, we’ve learned of three characters joining FBI: International. However, we knew more casting announcements would follow. After all, there is usually more than three people to make up a team.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: CBS Spin-Off to Star Christiane Paul & Carter Redwood

FBI: International has added two more actors to its regular cast. Christiane Paul and Carter Redwood will join Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, and Vinessa Vidotto in the new addition to Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise on CBS. Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the spin-off series coming to CBS...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Ordinary Joe - Adam Rodriguez Set To Recur

Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring James Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves. Rodriguez will play Bobby Diaz. Charismatic and ambitious, Bobby is a young Congressman on the...
TV & Videosimdb.com

TVLine Items: Bruce Campbell Enrolls in A.P. Bio, Gh Star Returns and More

Bruce Campbell is getting an education, thanks to Peacock: The Evil Dead star will guest-star in a Season 4 episode of A.P. Bio, our sister site Deadline reports. Campbell will play John Griffin, the father of Glenn Howerton’s Jack. “An absent father to Jack most of his life, he recently had a spiritual awakening with hopes to reconnect with his adult son,” per the official character description.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Getaway - Matt Long, Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews & E.J. Bonilla Cast in NBC Pilot

Amid talks about a new season of Manifest, one of the canceled NBC series’ core cast members, Matt Long, has booked a new pilot at the network but fans of the missing plane drama should not be too worried about it. Long, CSI alumna Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews (The Rookie) and E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) are set as series regulars opposite Annie Ilonzeh in NBC drama pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studios Group.

