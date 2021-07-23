TVLine Items: Adam Rodriguez Joins Joe, FBI: International Casting and More

Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami vet Adam Rodriguez is not some Ordinary Joe — but he will recur on the upcoming NBC fall drama (premiering Monday, Sept. 20). Starring James Wolk in the titular role, the Sliding Doors-esque series is “all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything,” reads the official synopsis. Wolk’s character Joe Kimbreau “faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.”