Interim DPD chief looking into 'pattern and practice of conduct' of sergeant in 7 Investigation

View more in
Detroit, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Detroit Police commissioners 'shocked' by Sgt.'s pattern of alleged behavior, promotion
Two commissioners responsible for overseeing the Detroit Police Department say the city is failing to police some of its most troubled officers.
Wayne County, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Improper use of police informants being tracked by CIU
"Let our innocent people go now. It's too many people to name," said Nakira Smith Bullard, the daughter of Larry Smith who was released from a Michigan prison earlier this year after spending 27 years behind bars.
Wayne County, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Exonerated men, heartbroken families fight for justice
"It's been a struggle, you know, to sit up here and try to convince people of my innocence," said Clyde Jordan, a prison in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Michigan State|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Michigan man sleeping in his car robbed at gunpoint police say
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 43- year old male was robbed at gunpoint on the 1100 block of South Monroe Street in Monroe Township. The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Car crashes into Detroit home again! Second incident in month
“I just heard a boom,” said Tiffany Marshall. She immediately knew what caused the loud bang. “Here we go again,” she adds. Another car stuck in her home. Leaving bricks, glass and wood pieces all over her front porch and inside her basement.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Councilman James Tate on combating gun violence in Detroit
Several shootings have occurred in the city of Detroit in recent weeks. Most recently, a 4-year-old was shot on the city's east side. Prior to that shooting, six people who attended a candlelight vigil were injured when a gunman opened fire before fleeing the scene.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
One dead, one seriously injured following motorcycle crash
According to the Metro State Police, one woman is dead and another man is seriously injured following a motorcycle accident at eastbound I-96 and Meyers. In a Twitter thread , MSP said they began receiving calls at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 in regards to a wrong-way driver traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-96.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Corruption and Detroit history impacting how citizens view government leaders
The culture of corruption some say has plagued Detroit city government, now fueling more responses in the wake of today's developments and allegations.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey facing federal bribery charge
Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.
Public Safety|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
New charge added in death of 3-year-old Trinity Chandler, CPS workers under investigation
He’s an accused child killer facing life in prison, but is 29-year-old Samuel Lester Smart the only person who could be responsible for the death of a 3-year-old girl?
Dryden, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Search paused for missing Dryden man after body found
The search for 79-year-old Joe Mindelli of Dryden Township has been paused after a body was found.
Michigan State|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Worry over possible 'tsunami of evictions' in Michigan as nationwide eviction moratorium ends
A nationwide ban on evictions expires at midnight on July 30.
Michigan State|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Man shot along I-96 in Detroit overnight in latest freeway shooting
Michigan State Police said a man was shot along I-96 in Detroit on Tuesday night, the latest in a string of freeway shootings this year.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Woman found safe after abduction on Detroit's west side, suspect turns himself into police
Detroit police have arrested an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to an abduction of a woman on the city's west side.
Michigan State|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Southfield man facing several charges after car crash that injured 2, killed MSP K-9
A Southfield man has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash that injured two women and killed a Michigan State Police K-9.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Councilman Andre Spivey prepares for indictment over alleged bribery, denies all wrongdoing
An attorney for Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey says his client has been told he will be indicted in federal court this afternoon over allegations that he accepted a bribe.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
4-year-old critically injured in shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are looking for suspects involved in the shooting of a 4-year-old on the city's east side Tuesday.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
Class action lawsuit brought against DTE for alleged role in June flooding
A class-action lawsuit has been brought against DTE Energy, the company that services the metro Detroit area, in connection to the June mass flooding.
Detroit, MI|Posted byWXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
More than a ton of marijuana seized at Detroit border
More than a ton of marijuana was seized last week at the Fort Street Cargo facility at the Detroit border, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Comments / 1