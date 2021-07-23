Rays' Francisco Mejia: Laces another triple

Mejia went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run in an extra-inning win over Cleveland on Thursday. Mejia continues to capitalize on a rare string of successive starts due to the absence of Mike Zunino (hip), with Thursday's production pushing his average over the last five games to a blistering .438 (7-for-16). The reserve backstop's three-bagger was just an extension of a favorable pattern of putting very good wood on the ball -- four of Mejia's seven hits during the aforementioned span have now gone for extra bases. Although the Associated Press reports Zunino wanted to play Thursday but was overruled by manager Kevin Cash in favor of one more day of rest, Mejia may have earned himself at least a slight uptick in playing time going forward with his recent performances.