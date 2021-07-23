PHOTOS: Themed Scrim Now Up During Facade Refurbishments in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park
Earlier this week we reported on the facades now being covered with tarps as refurbishments are underway in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park. We specifically mentioned how the scrim was a basic color and un-themed, even allowing views into the work being done behind the scenes from the sunlight casting shadows. It seems Disney has listened and replaced these tarps with new, themed scrim for the area.wdwnt.com
