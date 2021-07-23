PHOTOS: Themed Scrim Now Up During Facade Refurbishments in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park

The Vacationeer is the exclusive travel partner of WDWNT. Visit wdwnt.travel to enlist their help in planning your next Disney vacation!. You’ve arrived at your hotel and unpacked your bags. Now it’s time to figure out what to take with you to the theme park the next morning. But hold on, do you even know what you can — and can’t — bring into Walt Disney World parks? This is definitely something you should know.