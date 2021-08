If you’ve been reading my recent columns, I’ve spent quite a bit of time talking about the impending rebound in travel. The collision between a massive wave of pent up demand and constrained supply in the travel industry is happening in real time, right in front of our noses. If you’ve taken a summer trip this year, you’ve likely encountered hotels that are booked solid, flights that are completely full, and sold out rental cars. Closer to home, restaurants and other businesses struggle to keep up with demand, and this same phenomenon is happening across the country – and throughout the world – as the travel and hospitality industries try to rebuild from the devastation of the past year.