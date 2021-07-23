Cancel
Ridgeland, SC

Ridgeland man found guilty of 2-year-old’s murder

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Ridgeland man has been convicted in the 2018 death of a 2-year-old, who was shot through the wall of his home as he slept with his mother. Dionte D’Chon Habersham, 21, was found guilty Thursday by a Jasper County General Sessions Court jury for the murder of Moises Montano. The Solicitor’s Office says the shooting was apparently motivated by a property dispute between Montano’s parents and their neighbors, who are related to Habersham.

News Break
Public Safety
Related
