Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Paschall Truck Lines parent acquires dry van carrier TDC

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaschall Truck Lines parent Interstate Personnel Services (IPS) announced Thursday the recent acquisition of dry van carrier Transport Distribution Co. (TDC) and a related business. Founded in 1985, Joplin, Missouri-based TDC provides regional service in the central U.S., including the Midwest. The carrier has a fleet of 141 power units,...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdc#Truck Drivers#Trucks#Motor Carrier#Paschall Truck Lines#Ips#Tdc#Esop#M A#Knx#Werner Enterprises#Wern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: Train crews, shippers’ views, shareholders choose

An arbitrator has determined that the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union-Transportation Division (SMART-TD) must resume negotiations over train crew size and staffing, according to the National Railway Labor Conference (NRLC), a group that represents the freight railroads. The arbitrator determined that standard moratorium language in...
Retailfreightwaves.com

Wabash National bets big on dry vans, increases capacity by 20%

Wabash National Corp. is ramping down traditional refrigerated capacity and converting the floor space to add 20% more dry vans by 2023, counting on freight demand lasting well beyond the current peak. “As we think about the past, present and future of our manufacturing footprint, we have found ourselves with...
Industryfreightwaves.com

BlueGrace, Trucker Tools spotlight benefit of FreighTech partnerships

Implementing carrier-focused technology in a logistics company comes down to one deciding factor: How sticky is that product?. The stickiness of an application is determined by its ability to recruit, retain and engage a user, actions that are easier said than done as freight heavy hitters like UberFreight, Flock Freight, Convoy and Loadsmart enter the logistics industry as digital players on day one.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

APi Group to acquire Chubb Fire and Security Business from Carrier for $3.1 billion

APi Group Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business from Carrier Global Corp. in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. Chubb, which is headquartered in the U.K., has about 13,000 employees around the world and services more than 1.5 million customer sites in Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada." With the acquisition of Chubb, we see a tremendous amount of accelerated organic growth and margin expansion opportunities across our combined platform," ApI Chief Executive Russ Becker said in a statement. "There is also significant opportunity to leverage Chubb's 200+ year history of providing statutorily required and route-based services through its internationally recognized brand." APi co-Chair James Lillie said the deal includes a combined $800 million investment in perpetual preferred equity from Blackstone and Viking Global Investors. Chubb had revenue of about $2.2 billion in the year through March 31. The deal is expected to close around year-end. APi shares rose 4.2% premarket and are up 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.7%.
Grocery & SupermaketNews 12

Uber's trucking division Uber Freight to acquire Transplace in $2.25 billion deal

Uber Freight, Uber's trucking division, announced it will acquire Transplace in a deal that values the company at $2.25 billion. Uber is buying the transportation logistics company from TPG Capital. The deal consists of up to $750 million in common stock of Uber. It's an interesting move for the company, which has been pouring money into its Uber Eats business and leaning away from self-driving and flying taxis.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BCM One Acquires Global Facilities-Based Carrier WCS

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has acquired Wholesale Carrier Services ( WCS), a nationwide, facilities-based owner and operator of an IP-enabled voice and data network. WCS's product line—which...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Midwest Carriers acquires booze hauler Osborn & Son Trucking

Midwest Carriers announced Tuesday that it recently acquired refrigerated hauler Osborn & Son Trucking. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin-based Osborn & Son operates a fleet of 21 tractors and 60 trailers out of its consolidation facilities in New Jersey and Illinois. The company was founded in 1898 and more recently has focused on alcohol transportation and logistics.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Instant delivery company Gopuff reaches $15B valuation

Four months after raising $1.2 billion, instant delivery application Gopuff announced it has closed on a Series H round for $1 billion, reaching a $15 billion valuation. The round was led by new investor Blackstone’s Horizons platform and its previous investor Fidelity Management and Research Co. Participants in the round included previous investors Softbank Vision Fund 1, Atreides Management and Eldridge Capital, and new investors Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia, MSD Capital and Adage Capital.
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Werner reports Q2 revenue of $650M, up 14% year-over-year

Werner Enterprises posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share after the close, in line with consensus estimates and 20 cents better than the year-ago quarter. Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $649.8 million for the quarter, boosted by Werner’s logistics unit, which increased 29% to $141.6 million. Derek...
Industryfreightwaves.com

US company sues ‘collusive’ ocean carriers, alleging price manipulation

A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world’s largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission,...
BusinessIllinois Business Journal

First Mid Bancshares to acquire Jefferson Bank and Trust parent

Matoon, Ill.-based First Mid Bancshares Inc. has entered into two separate agreements under which the company will acquire Delta Bancshares Co. as well as a loan and deposit portfolio, along with the relationship team, in the St. Louis market. Delta is the parent company of Jefferson Bank and Trust and...
Businessjust-auto.com

Dana to invest in Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility

Dana, the drivetrain and e-propulsion system supplier, and Ashok Leyland subsidiary Switch Mobility have signed an agreement. Dana will invest in Switch and become a ‘preferred’ supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company’s e-bus and EV commercial vehicle models, providing e-axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling.
Public Healthfreightwaves.com

Supporting small US mask manufacturers ー Medically Necessary

In 2020, a wave of businesses started manufacturing personal protective equipment to make up for severe shortages. As demand for PPE has declined, many of those small businesses are now close to shutting down. Matt Blois talks to Brent Dillie, founder and chairman of the American Mask Makers Association, a...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Faith in trucking with Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with veteran trucker and Rollin B LLC CEO Ingrid Brown. Ingrid has dedicated her career toward CMV Safety and safety of the General motoring public working directly with FMCSA and advocate associations. She’s overcome both cancer and the odds and emerged...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

APi Group Corporation (APG) Confirms Deal to Acquire Carrier's (CARR) Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. APi Group Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: APG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business ("Chubb") from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion, which is comprised of $2.9 billion cash and approximately $200 million of assumed liabilities and other adjustments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy