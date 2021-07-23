Cancel
China building more facilities similar to suspected COVID leak lab, book claims

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is building three more labs like the one now under investigation by US intelligence agencies for being the possible origin of COVID-19, author Steven Mosher says. Mosher’s “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics,” set for publication in March, says that China “is moving forward with plans to greatly expand its technological capacity to carry out what it called ‘biosecurity research.’ ”

nypost.com

